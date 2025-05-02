The Rock has erased Triple H, says veteran

The Rock sent out a message last week after WrestleMania, where he talked about what was happening in WWE and addressing his absence from the show. The star also managed to erase Triple H from the message.

The Game is currently the Chief Content Officer in WWE. He is responsible for the creative direction of the company. However, whenever The Final Boss enters the company, it seems he does whatever he wants, regardless of what the plan is. Commenting after a rant by a reporter on the issue with WrestleMania, The Rock talked about how it was all a work and mentioned that he, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Brian Gewirtz were in charge of it. There was one name that was missing – Triple H.

This was immediately noted by Vince Russo, who talked about it on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown. He mentioned how The Rock had not brought up The Game and stated that it was very telling.

“Who’s missing from that? Oh, could that be the Chief Content Officer? Join me, Cody, Cena, Brian Gewirtz… no mention of Triple H whatsoever. Bro, that right there, Mac, tells you all that you need to know." (15:19 – 15:42)

Russo went on to say that The Brahma Bull, The Game, and Shawn Michaels had never gotten along. In this business, heat can carry over several years, and that was what had happened.

“Bro, Dutch will tell you, when you got heat with someone in wrestling man, it can last 30, 40, 50, years. That’s the nature of the beast man.” (16:34 -16:43)

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Rock in the company.

