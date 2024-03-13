The Rock facing 38-year-old megastar at the next Suadi Arabia show in a one-on-one match is possible, says Dave Meltzer

The Rock and Roman Reigns will team up to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 Night One. He was initially supposed to take on Reigns but the plan was seemingly changed. Will they lock horns later this year? Dave Meltzer has shared his take on Rocky's WWE future.

Fans wonder who the 51-year-old's first one-on-one opponent will be in his ongoing run. A recent report indicated he could have more matches in 2024 following this year's 'Mania. The company seemingly wants him to compete at the next Saudi Arabia show in May.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that WWE was keen on booking The Rock for a high-profile Saudi Arabia event. However, he speculated that despite the promotion's alleged interest in having him face the 38-year-old, it might not happen until WrestleMania 41.

''It sure feels like we’re getting [The] Rock vs. Reigns, but whether that’s in Saudi Arabia or at the 2025 'Mania is hard to say. My gut says [The] Rock wouldn’t want that match unless it’s at 'Mania because he’s determined to have it be the biggest match of all-time, and that’s 'Mania."

WWE is allegedly pushing to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns after this year's 'Mania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that WWE wants The Rock vs. Roman Reigns to take place on May 25, 2024.

Dave Meltzer said that The People's Champion wrestling at the Saudi Arabia premium live event depended on numerous factors.

"The next Saudi Arabia PPV is 5/25, which will be the day before AEW’s Double or Nothing show (...) When asking if [The] Rock will be working that show, we’re told there are a lot of variables in play and a variety of factors, but obviously, the company would like it if he would (...) The belief as of right now is that 'Mania won’t be his only match in 2024, and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year.”

The Bloodline is involved in a deeply personal storyline with RAW Superstars The American Nightmare and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two sides will square off in Philadelphia on April 6, 2024.