The Rock finally makes emotional confession: "I was too scared"

The Rock has now spoken out in an emotional confession that he was often too scared throughout his career. He said that he missed out on opportunities as a result.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Rock spoke out about acting in The Smashing Machine and how it was something that was very scary to him. The star has often stuck to just doing big action roles and not really in-depth emotional ones. The latest movie is going to be something different.

The Rock admitted that the role was very real and that this was something that he had not experienced in a long time. The WWE legend added that he was really very scared and was unsure if he could do it. He said that these opportunities did not come his way as much because he was quite scared.

"It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, I don’t know if I can do this. Can I do this? I realized that maybe these opportunities weren’t coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff."

The Rock has been worried

The star went on to say that to be the best actor that he could be, it was important for him to tap into everything that he had gone through, and this was something that he had not really done before. He said that he was not a person who used therapy in the past, and he found it scary to do what he was doing to get into character for The Smashing Machine, but he ripped it open and did what needed to be done.

"You have to be willing to tap into all the stuff that you’ve gone through, and this was stuff that I had not explored on camera or otherwise. I’m not a big therapy person, even though I’m an advocate for whatever it is you need. I found it so scary, but also, so nourishing and freeing. I ripped it open."

As for what's next for him in WWE after trying to claim Cody Rhodes' soul and the John Cena heel turn, the star did not even mention the promotion in the interview. It seems that he won't be back soon.

