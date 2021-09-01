The Rock sends a message to his doppelganger

The Rock has finally reached out to his doppelganger who is doing the rounds on social media.

A short while ago, an Alabama law enforcement officer named Eric Fields went viral on major social media handles like Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram since he shared a striking resemblance to WWE legend The Rock.

The Rock thanked Fields for his service and wants to have a drink with him

The Rock noticed Fields and sent him a message on Twitter.

Oh sh*t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em #ericfields

The Rock sends a tweet to Eric Fields

Eric Fields works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and has been a part of the department for over 17 years now. When a Walmart worker noticed Fields' resemblance to The Rock, he arranged a meet-up through the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The post garnered major coverage and eventually resulted in The Rock noticing Fields on Twitter. Fields has spoken about his resemblance to The Rock and here's what he had to say:

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child. I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess," Fields said.

"I don't want to disappoint anybody. I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-racking as far as what others expect I guess," Fields revealed.

The Rock is a Hollywood icon and is one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet. He also has a history of interacting with his sizeable fanbase on social media. In this instance, the WWE legend happened to reach out to a police officer with an uncanny resemblance.

