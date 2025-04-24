The Rock to force John Cena to "kneel" once he returns to WWE, veteran wonders

One of the biggest absences at WrestleMania 41 was The Rock, who didn't come out on Night Two to help John Cena make history. A longtime wrestling personality wondered what The Final Boss might do once he returns, possibly making Cena kneel in front of him.

Ad

Many fans anticipated The Rock's appearance in Las Vegas, especially on Sunday, when Cena challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, Rocky didn't show up, but The Cenation Leader was still able to become a 17-time World Champion.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, former TNA president Scott D'Amore discussed what happened at WrestleMania. D'Amore posed some interesting questions for WWE regarding the future dynamic of The Rock and Cena.

Ad

Trending

"What is going to happen when The Rock shows up? John Cena now is the world champion. John Cena has stated that he's going to ruin wrestling. What's The Rock's take going to be on that? Is he going to show up and agree with him? Is he going to be against him? Is he going to show up as The Final Boss and and ask his loyal soldier to kneel in front of him?" D'Amore said. [From 6:40 - 7:04]

Ad

Ad

The Rock has already addressed his absence, and his explanation has irritated members of the WWE Universe. Some felt that his participation at Elimination Chamber was unnecessary and Cena could have turned heel at WrestleMania for an even bigger reaction.

John Cena's next feud revealed

After making history at WrestleMania 41, John Cena addressed the crowd the following night on WWE RAW. Cena warned the fans that he'll be ruining wrestling, but it seemed like Randy Orton was ready to stop his longtime rival.

Ad

Orton came out of nowhere to hit his patented RKO on Cena, who uttered an expletive before getting dropped on his face. It's not yet official, but it seems like Cena vs. Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship will be happening soon.

The next premium live event on WWE's schedule is Backlash. It will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, which is the hometown of Orton. It seems like the perfect place to further establish Cena as a heel and defend against quite possibly the greatest rival of his legendary career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More