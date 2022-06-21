"We should all want to transcend the business" - Top WWE SmackDown star recalls The Rock's advice on acting

WWE SmackDown star Madcap Moss received advice about acting from The Rock.

The People's Champion is currently smashing at the box office and making waves in Hollywood. Before starting his silver-screen journey, he was at the top of WWE for a few years and helped introduce sports entertainment to a worldwide audience.

Madcap recently ended his feud with friend-turned-enemy Happy Corbin in a Last Laugh match on SmackDown. Speaking on The Power Trip After Party, the 32-year-old star revealed the acting advice Johnson gave to a group of stars:

“[The Rock] came and talked to a group of us one time and someone asked him about being able to go beyond WWE and get into Hollywood and get into acting,” Moss said. “[The Rock] said, ‘We should all want to transcend the business. We should all want to be that big of a star, but you have to master the business before you can transcend it.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

THANK YOU around the world.

A staggering 98% POSITIVE GLOBAL REVIEW for our BLACK ADAM trailer!

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 🏾 🏾🥃

A new era in the DC Universe is ushering in.

Passion.

Disruption.

And ALWAYS giving the fans what they want.

~ BA

It will be interesting to see how Madcap utilizes the suggestion from The People's Champion in his career moving forward. Meanwhile, the former WWE Champion is currently promoting his upcoming film, Black Adam.

The Rock gifted Tamina a new house and car

The Brahma Bull struggled in his early years before making it big. From starting with seven bucks to 'Die Rocky Die' chants, he knows how difficult it is to be a professional wrestler and work 300-plus days a year on the road.

He has always been proud of his family lineage and has often praised several relatives in wrestling, including Nia Jax, The Usos, and more. Recently, Johnson surprised his cousin Tamina with a new home and a car. Here is what he had to say about gifting the RAW Superstar:

"She deserves a lot more. Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids" ❤️🙏🏾

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler - on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids 🏾 twitter.com/ryansatin/stat… Ryan Satin @ryansatin 🏼



Watching The People's Champion gift one of her hard-working family members with such thoughtful presents was heartwarming.

