The Rock given green light to complete XFL purchase

The Rock, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital have been given the green light to proceed with their purchase of the XFL.

Earlier this week, it was reported that XFL's committee of unsecured creditors had filed a motion to stop the purchase as the creditors disputed The Rock and his business partner's purchase of the American Football league for $15 million.

However, it has since been reported by Kevin Seifert of ESPN that the acquisition of the XFL by The Rock, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital has now been approved in Delaware bankruptcy court as of Friday morning.

The XFL sale was indeed approved this morning in bankruptcy court. @TheRock, @DanyGarciaCo and Redbird Capital will take over later this month. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 7, 2020

United States District Judge Laurie Silverstein allowed the purchase of the XFL to proceed after the organization was able to resolve its issue with the committee of unsecured creditors.

The creditors had previously disputed the $15 million sale price of the football league, suggesting the true value of the league was much higher than the sale price.

The Rock and partners begin their XFL journey

The Rock and his business partners have formed a company to run the XFL, named Alpha Acquico. This LLC will officially take possession of the XFL from the previous owner, Vince McMahon, later in August.

Jeffrey Pollack, the XFL President and Chief Executive Officer, has labeled the sale from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to a former WWE employee as a "Hollywood ending" to the purchase process of the football league.

Co-owner and business partner of The Rock, Dany Garcia, has spoken about aiming to launch their vision of the XFL in 2021:

"We're doing all the steps that need to happen for the execution of that, but we're also being mindful to what has actually been successful. It has been really interesting to see that [in sports], when you create a bubble, your players are safe. When you don't, it's chaos. We are a league, because of the number of teams we have, that actually can create a bubble environment. Those discussions are active."

The business partner and ex-wife of The Rock has also suggested that she and The Rock will also undertake a day-to-day approach in running the American Football League. She has also confirmed that she will hold an executive position with the XFL:

"We've been in close discussion with the current XFL management team," Garcia said when asked about hiring other executive-level leaders. "There are a lot of excellent people in that team. While it's not 100 percent just turning the lights on, there is still a tremendous amount of infrastructure and relationships that you can actually call people back, pull people back. We saw the work that they were doing for this year, and there was some excellent, excellent work. There is a team there."

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

