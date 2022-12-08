The Rock got in "trouble" after stealing wrestling legend's car keys (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Harvey Wippleman recently shared a hilarious story about The Rock stealing the late great Bob Owens' car keys.

Wippleman and Dwayne Johnson went a long way back, as the latter was sent to live with the former by his father, Rocky Johnson when he was just 14.

The two have been close since then, with Harvey Wippleman even working as a consultant on Young Rock, a hugely successful sitcom based on the former WWE Champion's life. Wippleman's character also features in the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, the former WWE manager recalled Rocky Johnson coming over to stay with him and The Rock one night. When Wippleman discussed going out for drinks, Johnson struck down the idea.

"So, one night Rocky [Johnson] came down, he was in Nashville for whatever reasons. Instead of staying where he was staying, he wanted to stay with me and Dewey [The Rock] that night. So, I said, 'Okay, we are all ready to go drinking outside,' and he was like, 'You ain't going. What do you mean you're going out drinking? You're going to stay right here,' and he says, 'I'm gonna take away your keys to make sure,'" said Harvey Wippleman

However, later in the night, when Rocky Johnson and Bob Owens, who had also come over, fell asleep after drinking, The Great One and Wippleman sneaked out after stealing Owens' car keys.

Harvey Wippleman added that he and The Rock returned at about four in the morning. They came across Owens and Johnson on the balcony and realized they were in trouble.

"So what happened was Bob Owens, another old-time wrestler. He's not with us no more. He came over that night to visit. Rocky and him got drunk, and they both went to sleep. So Dewey stole Bob Owens' keys, and we drove downtown anyway. We got back at four o'clock in the morning, and there was Bob Owens and Rocky sitting on the little balcony in front of the hotel [sic]. I was like, 'We are in trouble now!'" said Harvey Wippleman. (11:45 - 12:30)

Check out the full video below:

Harvey Wippleman on welcoming The Rock into his home

Elsewhere in the interview, the 57-year-old spoke about how he welcomed The Rock into his home when the latter began his journey in the wrestling business. Harvey Wippleman revealed that Rocky Johnson called him up to inform him that his son was moving to Memphis and had neither money nor shelter.

"Fast forward to when he was 25, it's when he broke into the wrestling business. That's when Rocky [Johnson] called me again and said, 'Guess what? My son's breaking into the business and he's starting out there in Memphis. He doesn't have any money and no place to stay.' And I said, 'He does have a place to stay,'" said Harvey Wippleman.

TheSpotlightNews.com @TheSpotlight___ @TheRock gifted a brand new Ford F-150 to Bruno Lauer, who was a former #WWE manager Harvey Wippleman & Memphis wrestling personality Downtown Bruno. The Rock also said how Whippleman helped him buy his very first car and added that he wanted to return the favor @TheRock gifted a brand new Ford F-150 to Bruno Lauer, who was a former #WWE manager Harvey Wippleman & Memphis wrestling personality Downtown Bruno. The Rock also said how Whippleman helped him buy his very first car and added that he wanted to return the favor https://t.co/L4F0W7nMuv

The legendary manager also disclosed how Dwayne Johnson stayed with him for several months before eventually settling down in his place.

What's your favorite moment from The Rock's incredibly successful wrestling career? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes