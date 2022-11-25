The Rock has hilarious response when asked how he gained his WWE ring name

The Rock might not be a full-time performer anymore, but he is still rooted in professional wrestling. In a recent video, Dwayne Johnson gave a hilarious response to how he gained his WWE ring name.

In 2002, The Rock slowly transitioned from a full-time performer to a Hollywood movie star. In the following years, he successfully shifted his focus towards acting and made sporadic appearances for the company. His next major run came years later when he returned to feud with John Cena.

In 2019, he made a special appearance on SmackDown alongside Becky Lynch and that was the last time WWE Universe saw The People's Champion inside a squared circle. Johnson recently uploaded a video on Instagram where he gave a hilarious response to how he received his ring name. Here's what he said:

"I got it in the bedroom."

Of course, The Rock's moniker originally came from the in-ring name he used when he debuted in WWE in 1996: Rocky Maivia. The name was inspired by his father Rocky Johnson and his grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, both of whom are WWE Hall of Famers.

Kevin Hart jokes about why Dwayne Johnson was named The Rock in WWE

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are close friends both on-screen and off-screen in the world of acting. The two have starred in numerous blockbuster movies as leads and have often joked about each other on different occasions.

Earlier this year, the two lent their voices to DC's Super Pets, where Hart voiced Ace and Johnson voiced multiple characters in the animated movie.

In the same video on Instagram, Kevin Hart joked about the real reason why Johnson was named The Rock in WWE. Here's what he said:

"Cause he's stupid... Dumb as a Rock... That Dwayne is dumb as a rock."

The two stars continued to rip on each other during the interview when the People's Champion gave another hilarious response to the origin of his name. The two have been working on several projects, but Johnson is rumored to be returning to WWE around WrestleMania.

