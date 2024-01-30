The Rock issues a massive statement on his WWE/TKO future, does not mention Vince McMahon

It's clearly the dawn of a new era in WWE, as Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson has officially joined the TKO Group Holdings board of directors. Rock took to Twitter to discuss this new role, and while he thanked many top executives, Vince McMahon's name was noticeably absent.

Vince McMahon tendered his resignation as the Executive Chairman of TKO recently after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against the 78-year-old, accusing him of sexual misconduct and trafficking.

When WWE announced that Rock would join the TKO board a week ago, the former world champion was seen with Vince McMahon and other executives at the NYSE following the announcement.

A lot has changed since then as McMahon has completely left TKO, and WWE commenced the Road to WrestleMania with the Royal Rumble.

Dwayne Johnson's appointment into the TKO board, however, remains a monumental developmental, and he explained the significance behind the move in a statement.

Interestingly enough, The Rock mentioned a few TKO partners, including Nick Khan and Triple H, while addressing the "historic day" for him from a business and personal front:

"My honor to join @TKOGrp Board of Directors (parent co who owns @WWE @UFC ) An historic day of big business with deep and personal 'life comes full circle' significance for me. I have the privilege now to sit at the table, that my grandfather and my dad helped to build. Now the fun part - we go to work. We build. Thanks to all you guys out there for your support and hype. And thank you to my TKO/WWE partners- Ari Emmanuel Mark Shapiro Nick Khan Paul 'Triple H' Levesque #peopleschamp."

Will The Rock make his in-ring return at WWE WrestleMania 40?

The timing of the Rock's inclusion into TKO's board unsurprisingly gave rise to rumors that The Great One might force himself into WrestleMania 40's main event against Roman Reigns.

The Rock has stated that he'd love to have the dream match and that every possibility existed as we approached the biggest wrestling show of the year.

With Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble, The Tribal Chief will most likely have his rematch against The American Nightmare. But where does that leave The Rock?

While Dwayne Johnson vs. Roman Reigns might not happen at WrestleMania 40, the latest reports suggested that WWE still plans on having the big-money showdown sometime in the future.

