Blockbuster Roman Reigns match still happening - Reports

Roman Reigns is all set to headline WrestleMania for the seventh time in his career.

By hook or by crook, The Tribal Chief successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in the Fatal Four-Way match last night at the Royal Rumble.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to book his place in the main event of The Show of Shows this year. The American Nightmare wasted no time putting The Head of the Table, who watched him win the 30-man Royal Rumble match from his Skybox, on notice.

With Cody Rhodes' fate sealed for WrestleMania XL, many fans have been pondering whether The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still on the cards.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson vs. Roman Reigns is still happening, though the exact timeline is unknown at this time:

“It is going to be Cody and Roman in a singles match (at WrestleMania 40), and Dwayne is coming. Dwayne and Roman match, whenever it is, it is still happening. I just don't know where...But anyway, the point is that it is still happening,"

The Brahma Bull called out The Head of the Table upon his return to WWE on RAW: Day 1 earlier this year. The People's Champ is open to the idea of facing The Bloodline leader at WrestleMania XL.

