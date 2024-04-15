The Rock just sent Cody Rhodes a scary threat; huge statement about next WWE appearance and who he'll face

The Rock has just sent a message to Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania and had something to disclose about his plans for his future in the company.

The star spoke in an Instagram video and said that his body was hurting but after the 45-minute match, he was still not injured and he considered that a win for him. He said that he had spent a week recovering after his big tag team match on WrestleMania Night One.

The Rock spoke about the conditioning that he had needed to go through and the 12-month training camp he had for WrestleMania to compete against the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. He then went on to congratulate Cody Rhodes and said that when he returned, he would be coming for him. He also warned him that he'd make him bleed.

"Congratulations to Cody Rhodes, the new Universal Champion. As I said, when The Final Boss returns, he's coming back for you. Make you bleed again, boy."

The star congratulated Roman Reigns for the immensely successful title reign he had for so many years and he also called Seth Rollins the real MVP of the WrestleMania weekend.

"Now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania. But that's down the road. A conversation down the road."

Cody Rhodes may have new challenges before he faces The Rock but that may not be Roman Reigns

It's not out of the question that champions give former titleholders rematches after they lose the title usually, but with Solo Sikoa introducing Tama Tonga and potentially mounting a coup in The Bloodline, it appears that Roman Reigns will have his hands full for the time being.

The star may have to busy himself with Solo Sikoa and what's going on with The Bloodline rather than face Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will have to face the winner of the qualifier match who will become his No. 1 contender, while he waits for The Rock to return. LA Knight and AJ Styles will clash to decide who will face The American Nightmare at Backlash: France early next month.

