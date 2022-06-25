"That's good sh*t brother" - The Rock lauds WWE star for an epic rant on SmackDown

The Rock praised Pat McAfee for the WWE SmackDown segment that saw the latter call out Happy Corbin for a match at SummerSlam.

Corbin and McAfee have been at odds as the former NFL punter was accused of creating the nickname "Bum A** Corbin" last week on the blue brand. However, McAfee seemed unfazed and even encouraged the crowd to laugh the SmackDown star out of the arena.

The feud between both men continued this week as Pat cut a promo on the Mayor of Jackpot City. He also paid tribute to The Rock by using the latter's iconic catchphrase "millions and millions," which caught the attention of The Great One.

Responding to McAfee on Twitter, the Hollywood star stated that he loved the promo:

"In front of the MILLIONS…. AAAAAND MILLIONS…. “BUM A** CORBIN." That’s good sh*t brother! Great promo. Enjoyed watching this #ISmellIt" The Rock tweeted.

Happy Corbin was a part of The Rock's last segment in WWE

The Great One was last seen on WWE programming in 2019 when he came out to celebrate 20 years of SmackDown. He was in the middle of a promo with Becky Lynch when Happy Corbin (fka King Corbin) interrupted him. The segment ended with Corbin taking a People’s Elbow and Rock Bottom from the Hollywood star.

The Rock also appreciated Corbin for the segment on his Instagram handle. He wrote:

“This Rock Bottom crash landing is gonna knock the hell outta ya, but it’s just pain. Eventually, it goes away. Huge thank you to this stud @baroncorbinwwe. Thanks for the action and letting me throw around all 6’8 300lbs of you. You gotta lot of talent and potential as we discussed. Keep working hard to hone your craft, always entertain the fans and when it’s time to be a bad MF’er. Be a bad MF’er. And tell @wwe props to always make sure you have more than one crown.”

The Rock's last televised match came at WrestleMania 32, where he faced off against Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family. While fans have been speculating about his return to the squared circle for a feud with Roman Reigns, there is still no confirmation from his side.

