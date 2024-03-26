The Rock leaves people confused after appearing on WWE RAW; he confronted Cody Rhodes

The Rock had a face-off with Cody Rhodes during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

With only twelve days remaining until WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes is determined to bring his story to a close. This week's episode of Monday Night RAW began with The American Nightmare addressing the WWE Universe.

Rhodes directly responded to Roman Reigns' recent remarks, particularly The Tribal Chief's' accusation of Rhodes being a politician. He addressed the world champion, questioning the intentions behind Rhodes's interaction with the fans. The American Nightmare asserted that his actions were not driven by desperation.

He said that he dresses how he dresses, walks the way he walks, talks the way he talks, and pretends to be the champion because the actual Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Reigns, is never present.

Rhodes acknowledged the tension between him and Reigns, understanding why Reigns might harbor resentment toward him, especially since Rhodes is preventing The Tribal Chief from facing his cousin, The Rock, at WrestleMania.

Rhodes expressed that his actions are driven purely by his dedication to the fans, expecting nothing in return. However, he deviated from this stance momentarily to ask for the fans' support as he prepares to face The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss at WrestleMania.

At that moment, The Rock's music blasted through the arena as The Great One made an unexpected appearance to confront Rhodes. After an intense standoff between the two superstars, it appeared that The Rock whispered something into Rhodes' ear before exiting the ring, leaving the audience puzzled and prompting loud chants of "Rocky sucks" echoing throughout the arena.

This has sparked curiosity among fans, leaving many wondering what mind games The Great One might be playing leading up to WrestleMania 40.

