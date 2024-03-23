Roman Reigns reveals what Cody Rhodes took from him ahead of WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has taken a shot at Cody Rhodes and his fans ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title at WrestleMania XL. He battled The Head of the Table in the main event of last year's WrestleMania as well but came up short after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in the match.

Roman Reigns was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today and took a shot at the "Cody Crybabies," who ruined his match against The Rock at The Show of Shows. WWE appeared to be getting set for The Rock vs. Reigns at WrestleMania, but fans completely rejected the idea, and the company changed its plans.

"It's two of the greatest superstars to ever do it. We have one who is currently dominating Hollywood and the other currently dominating WWE. Why wouldn't you want to put that match together? That's the big gripe with Cody. He's a crybaby. We have given that bum plenty of time. We've given that chump plenty of time to do his thing. That small minority of our WWE wrestling fanbase weren't a bunch of b*****s, crying the whole time, he would have never got that buzz and ya'll would have been smitten with The Rock vs. Tribal Chief," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns claims The Rock was his "endgame" in WWE

Roman Reigns believes he would have had nothing left to prove if he defeated The Rock at WWE WrestleMania next month.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Head of the Table said nobody would have been able to question him if he defeated The Great One at the biggest show of the year. He blamed Cody Rhodes for taking the match from him and claimed he was a politician:

"For me, that was the end game. Let me make the final statement. Seal the deal. I beat The Rock. Ain't nobody ever questioning what I've done here. Cody took that from me. We're such a close family. We handle things the right way. We have a ring to settle our differences. He took that from me. He took that storybook ending. Imagine, somebody pops up out of nowhere, 'this is my story.' You ain't even been here half the time. You just got here. You literally just got here two years ago. Our society is a bunch of sheep, right? You tell them, you can Jedi them, 'Cody is the good guy. He signs autographs.' That guy is a politician. He's up here in a three-piece suit. We're casual," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns has put together a historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but many fans expect it to come to an end at WrestleMania. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes finally finishes his story at the premium live event next month.

