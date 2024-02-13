Cody Rhodes' family member reacts to The Rock's "crybabies" nickname for WWE fans

The WWE Universe always has Cody Rhodes' back when needed. However, now a member of The Rhodes Family is speaking up on The Road to WrestleMania 40. The entity is The American Nightmare's sister, Teil Margaret.

Wrestling fans were in an uproar last week when the promotion seemingly decided on The Rock vs. Reigns at The Show of Shows this year. In the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event last week, it was confirmed that Rhodes vs. Reigns would happen after all.

The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show before the Kickoff and said while he respects The Rhodes Family, he does not feel the same about the fans he's calling the "Cody Crybabies" now.

While The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment is trying to heel things up on The Road to WrestleMania 40, not everyone is buying it. Cody's sister, Teil Margaret Rhodes, took to X and dismissed the insult attempt.

"that cry babies thing really ain't hitting," she wrote.

The youngest daughter of Dusty Rhodes included a GIF from the 2004 movie Mean Girls. She compared "Cody Crybabies" to how Gretchen Wieners tried to make "Fetch" happen, but it never did.

Is WWE letting The Rock heel it up for a return feud?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back in the WWE storylines, at least for now, and on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

While Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is expected to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, the promotion is teasing a tag team match for Night 1 with Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Rock and Reigns. There's also the option of adding The Rock to the Night 2 title match.

The Rock's "Cody's Crybabies" jabs appear to be part of a bigger attempt at bringing back the heel version of The Great One. This week, it was reported that WWE has big plans for Heel Rock in the works, and "Cody Crybabies" is a specific part of the creative.

The Brahma Bull has been announced for Friday's SmackDown in Salt Lake City. The Head of The Table will be appearing with him, and there's no word yet on what is planned.

