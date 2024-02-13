WWE has major plans for The Rock - Reports

WWE reportedly has major plans for The Rock following the explosive WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event last Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes selected Roman Reigns as his opponent at WrestleMania 40 at the press event last week. The American Nightmare also claimed that Roman Reigns' family would be ashamed of him, which caused The Rock to become angry. The Brahma Bull noted that Rhodes was also speaking about his ancestors and slapped the Royal Rumble winner in the face.

According to WrestleVotes, The Great One is set to fully embrace being a heel on WWE television. The veteran will reportedly draw inspiration from his days as Hollywood Rock, and his storyline is "just beginning." The report added that "Cody Crybabies" merchandise will be released down the line.

"Sources suggest that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his heel turn, drawing inspiration from his past ‘Hollywood’ Rock persona. Additionally, I’m told to anticipate the release of Rock branded ‘Cody Crybabies’ merchandise. The story is just beginning…" wrote WrestleVotes.

Former WWE writer claims The Rock went over Triple H's head for WrestleMania match

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that The Great One went over Triple H's head to try and face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that The People's Champion possibly worked with Ari Emanuel to try and book himself in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Russo noted that Triple H likely would have done the same if he was in the same situation.

"It looks like he [The Rock] totally went over Triple H's head. This was a decision by him and Ari. Here's the part that makes me laugh, man. Rock played politics to get that done. I think that is perfectly clear. And you're gonna tell me Triple H didn't play politics to get where he got? That's the wrestling business. I've been talking about this for years, bro. They will stab you in the back at the drop of a dime. It's all about money and power. And yeah, this time The Rock got one over on Triple H. And how many people did Triple H get over in his career? That's the freaking business." [From 9:38 onwards]

WWE fans are already very excited about this year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for the legend at the biggest show of the year in April.

