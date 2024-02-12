WWE was wrong in listening to fans supporting Cody Rhodes, claims former writer (Exclusive)

WWE has seemingly changed directions for WrestleMania 40 in a matter of days following the vocal support for Cody Rhodes. A former WWE writer thinks that the company was wrong to give in to pressure from fans online.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo gave his opinion on what should be done with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes.

Stating that WWE's creative plans for this story are all over the place, Vince Russo insisted that the company was wrong to listen to the "We Want Cody" trend online and give in to the pressure of fans who are already there. He said it was an opportunity to hook casual fans in:

"I'm just trying to figure out because they're all over the place. The money match was The Rock vs Roman Reigns. That was the money match. I don't know if it was the push back from the fans, everybody crying online, I don't know what it was, but this seems to me like you're letting the tail wag the dog now. This has been their problem for the last 20 years. They're catering to the people they already have."

He continued:

"That's been the problem. Here you had a situation where you have The Rock vs Roman. Now you have the casual fans interested again. Let's tune in and see The Rock, let's see if he's still got it. Now we're going to take steps back because the marks don't like it and they're pulling a Daniel Bryan? Wow. Come on guys, what are we doing here, this is not that difficult." [9:41 - 10:53]

You can watch the full video below:

Cody Rhodes defeated a Bloodline star for only the second time in the recent SmackDown dark match

The American Nightmare was advertised for the SmackDown following the WrestleMania 40 Press Conference but didn't actually show up during the episode.

Instead, Cody Rhodes was in a dark match to have fans stick around until the end.

Expand Tweet

In their first match since the RAW before WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes faced Solo Sikoa and defeated him.

Cody handed Solo Sikoa his first clean pinfall loss on the main roster in 2023. Sikoa has since gone on to defeat legends like John Cena.

