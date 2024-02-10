Cody Rhodes defeats top star for only the second time after SmackDown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes was advertised for SmackDown this week but didn't appear during the episode, nor did anyone else in the fallout of the WrestleMania XL Press Conference apart from Triple H, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce. In the post-SmackDown dark match, the American Nightmare defeated Solo Sikoa for only the second time ever.

Cody Rhodes has been in the headlines for the last couple of weeks, first for winning the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row, then seemingly being put in the backburner and giving The Rock his spot at WrestleMania, causing massive outrage. Thankfully, that changed when Cody officially chose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, setting a collision course between the two men for the second year in a row.

On the post-SmackDown dark match, Cody Rhodes faced Solo Sikoa for the first time in nearly a year and defeated him for the second time ever.

Cody was the first to give Solo Sikoa a pinfall defeat, having beaten him on the RAW before WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately for him, Sikoa's interference proved too big at WrestleMania as Roman Reigns defeated Rhoes with the former's help. However, Cody is all set to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

