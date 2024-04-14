The Rock lied during his segment with new Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW, according to veteran

A former WWE star believes The Rock was lying during his segment on RAW, where he confronted Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. Aiden English thinks The Brahma Bull saying he would be away for the foreseeable future could be a ruse and that he could make Rhodes' life miserable.

The Rock's appearances during the WrestleMania 40 season were a treat for his legion of fans, as he channeled his heel persona after decades. However, as all things come to an end, on the post-Mania edition of WWE RAW, The Brahma Bull bid farewell to the viewers. That said, the Hollywood megastar did make it clear he would return to take on The American Nightmare down the line.

On the latest episode of the Rebooked podcast, Aiden English speculated on how The Rock's words on RAW might not be the real truth. The former WWE star explained that The Final Boss could show up during Cody Rhodes' matches and make it difficult for the latter to hold on to this coveted title.

"But I think the story will be with The Rock, he'll still be around as he said but not as often, I think whatever this weird back and forth between them, [The] Rock is going to continue to f*** with Cody in his title matches, specifically. And Cody will have to continue to overcome The Rock," said Aiden English. (4:38 - 4:58)

Aiden English thinks The Rock could use his backstage powers in WWE

Furthermore, Aiden English mentioned that The Rock, a member of the TKO board, could use his backstage powers in WWE to make things tough for Cody Rhodes during his title matches. English even presented a scenario where The Great One could bar Rhodes from using his finishing maneuver, Cross Rhodes.

"I think he'll be gone. Cody gets into something, let's just say with Randy [Orton]. Randy steps up and says, 'I brought you into this business, I deserve it. They go a little bit back and forth. We get to the title match and [The] Rock does his thing. Maybe it's a babyface Randy Orton who tries to shut him but [The] Rock, he's on the board of TKO. "This match is a no DQ. This match, Cody, you can't use the Cross Rhodes," added Engish. (5:03 - 5:26)

AJ Styles and LA Knight will have their WrestleMania 40 rematch next week on SmackDown to determine who challenges Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2024.

