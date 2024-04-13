AJ Styles edges closer to winning Undisputed WWE Title after defeating two veterans on SmackDown

AJ Styles collided with wrestling veterans Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match in the main event of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The winner was set to face LA Knight next week in a number-one contender's match for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare kicked off the show and name-dropped all six of the competitors, as there was a chance he could face either of them. Whoever wins the number-one contender's match next week will challenge Cody for the coveted title at WWE Backlash 2024 in France.

During the Triple Threat Match on SmackDown, AJ Styles hit Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio as soon as the bell rang. The WWE Hall of Famer sent The Phenomenal One to the outside with a Hurricanrana. Styles slammed Mysterio on the apron and Owens nailed him with a cannonball on the barricade.

AJ Styles and KO exchanged strikes in the ring and Rey hit Owens with a kick. Mysterio nailed both of his opponents with a tornado DDT. He then went for a 619 but Styles caught him and hit a neckbreaker. Styles planted Kevin Owens with a facebuster.

Rey Mysterio tried to superplex KO but the latter reversed it into a fisherman's suplex. Owens superkicked AJ Styles and the latter countered with a Pele Kick. In the end, Styles hit Rey Mysterio with an Avalanche Styles Clash onto Owens. He then pinned the WWE Hall of Famer to win the match. Next week, it will be Styles vs. Knight in a number-one contender's match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

