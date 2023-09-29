The Rock could lose the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 40 minutes after winning it from Roman Reigns, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently spoke about the possibility of Damian Priest cashing in his MITB contract after The Rock defeats Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull's recent return on SmackDown has fueled rumors of him finally having a dream match against his cousin at WrestleMania 40. The Rock also revealed that he was supposed to face Reigns at 'Mania 39, but things didn't fall into place, and hinted at potentially challenging him at next year's show.

While it's anyone's guess how things turn out, it's safe to say a match between The Tribal Chief and The Rock could draw massive mainstream attention for WWE.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter pitched a wild idea for how things would go down at WrestleMania 40. The veteran journalist stated that following The Rock's win over Roman Reigns, Damian Priest would come out and cash in his MITB briefcase to walk away with the gold.

Apter explained that this could pave the way for Cody Rhodes to challenge Priest at a later date and finally finish his story by winning the Undisputed Title.

"We are all forgetting something. Damian Priest has the Money in the Bank. So The Rock wins, somehow gets injured, and Damian Priest cashes in that night. Cody Rhodes beats Damian Priest," said Apter. [8:06 - 8:19]

Vince Russo thinks Damian Priest could be WWE's next big babyface

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo urged WWE to book Damian Priest wisely as he had all the tools to be the company's next big face.

The wrestling veteran also believes that the promotion must turn Priest into a massive babyface following his current heel run as part of The Judgment Day.

"In that opening segment, all four babyfaces wind up pinballing... Priest. Bro, they need to protect Priest more. I don't, he looks like a star, he dresses like a star. I think after a heel run, he could be a huge babyface if booked correctly. They gotta start protecting this guy more bro," said Vince Russo.

With Priest also being one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, it'll be interesting to see when WWE pulls the trigger on him to cash in his MITB contract.

Do you see Damian Priest winning the Undisputed Universal Championship anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

