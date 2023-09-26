"He looks like a star, he dresses like a star" - Former WWE writer envisions huge babyface run for Judgment Day member (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Damian Priest could emerge as a big babyface after his current run with The Judgment Day.

Priest sided himself with The Judgment Day back when Edge started the faction. He also helped Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley oust the Rated R Superstar. He has been one of the powerhouses of the stable and even won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier this year in London.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE needs to protect Priest and book him better. He mentioned that The Judgment Day member had the looks to become a huge star. Russo stated that if booked correctly, he could emerge as the next big babyface for WWE.

"In that opening segment bro, all four babyfaces wind up pinballing... Priest. Bro, they need to protect Priest more. I don't, he looks like a star, he dresses like a star. I think after a heel run, he could be a huge babyface if booked correctly. They gotta start protecting this guy more bro." [From 10:43 - 11:08]

The Judgment Day defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on RAW

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally got their rematch against The Judgment Day to have an opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles this week.

KO and Zayn went all out in the initial stages of the match. 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio came down to ringside to tilt the odds in favor of his team but was soon neutralized by Jey Uso. Even JD McDonagh and Cody Rhodes came down to the middle of the ring.

Amidst all the chaos, McDonagh managed to hit Zayn with the tag titles, allowing Priest to pin him for the win.

However, after the match, an all-out brawl broke out once again, and WWE officials and referees stepped in to separate the two groups.

