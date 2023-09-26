Tonight's episode of WWE RAW had some quick matches in the first hour before Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura set up a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane. Dominik Mysterio defended his title tonight while The Judgment Day got into a huge brawl in the main event.

Bronson Reed def. Otis

Tommaso Ciampa def. Ludwig Kaiser

Tegan Nox def. Natalya

Dominik Mysterio def. Dragon Lee to retain the NXT North American Title

Nia Jax def. Zoey Stark

Drew McIntyre def. Kofi Kingston

Judgment Day def. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Tag Team titles

Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW and got on the mic to talk about Jey Uso. He said that after Uso's trade to RAW, someone has to be drafted over to SmackDown from the red brand.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day showed up, and Damian Priest said that Jey had made his decision but Cody had to step in to ruin their fun. Dominik said that Cody would pay for interfering with Judgment Day business before Rhodes asked him what would happen if he lost the NA title tonight.

Judgment Day surrounded the ring and Jey showed up to defend Cody as did Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. JD McDonagh came out to support Judgment Day and got some chairs despite Damian not approving of him.

Expand Tweet

Cody and friends managed to kick most of Judgment Day out of the ring before isolating and beating up Damian Priest in the ring.

WWE RAW Results (September 25, 2023): Bronson Reed vs. Otis

Expand Tweet

Reed had the early advantage and got a headlock in before Otis came back with some strikes and a shoulder tackle. The two took each other out with crossbodies before Otis took a Vader Bomb and the Tsunami before going down for the two-count.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Otis

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox was backstage and demanded a title match with Becky Lynch. Natalya showed up and said that she wanted a rematch instead before the two got into an argument and Adam Pearce booked a match with the two to decide who gets to face Becky.

Expand Tweet

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Tommaso Ciampa on RAW

Kaiser got the advantage early on and took Ciampa down but the latter came back with some tackles and was sent outside. Back after a break on RAW, Ciampa got a big inverted DDT before taking out Vinci, who tried to interfere with a knee strike. Ciampa hit Kaiser with a massive knee strike and picked up the easy win.

Result: Tommaso Ciampa def. Ludwig Kaiser

Expand Tweet

Grade: B-

Natalya vs. Tegan Nox on RAW

Natalya got a few early takedowns before Nox tried for a submission hold. Nox took a big elbow before coming back with some knee strikes but missed the Shiniest Wizard. Nox hit the move on the second try before picking up the quick win.

Result: Tegan Nox def. Natalya

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Backstage on RAW, Priest got in McDonagh's face and told him that he was not in Judgment Day and to get lost.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins was out next and said that he was sick and tired of Shinsuke Nakamura dodging him. He gave Nakamura one last chance to answer his challenge before he moved on to better things.

Nakamura showed up on the Titantron and made some veiled threats before saying that he wanted a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane to conclude their feud.

Rollins thought about it and accepted the challenge before saying that his injuries made him stronger and that he would be the one to walk away with the win at Fastlane.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee - NXT North American Title match on RAW

Expand Tweet

Lee sent Dom outside early on and hit a big dive before the match returned to the ring and Mysterio hit a DDT. Lee got some big moves before Dominik got a superkick and a Michinoku Driver for a near fall.

Dom missed the 619 and took a running knee before taking a massive hurricanrana off the apron to the floor. Lee followed up with a powerbomb in the ring for a near fall. Dom caught Lee on the top rope but the challenger managed to hit the double stomp in the corner.

The champ blocked the finisher from Lee and hit the frogsplash before picking up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Dragon Lee to retain the NXT North American Title

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Backstage on RAW, Sami and KO said that they were in it together and were going to win their tag titles back.

Nia Jax was out next and said that she squashed Baszler and Ripley to prove that she was truly the most fearsome competitor in the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Zoey Stark showed up and got in her face to tell her that she could only attack her while she was distracted and didn't have the courage to face her head-on. A brawl started and we headed for a break on RAW before coming back to a match.

Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark on RAW

Jax was in control early on and hit some big moves before Stark dodged a spear and Nia went head-first into the turnbuckles. Stark got some kicks and a missile dropkick before lifting Nia but falling over. Stark took a leg drop before Nia stomped on her and hit the senton in the corner for the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Zoey Stark

Expand Tweet

Grade: C

Jey Uso was backstage and said that he wasn't looking to join a group again and neither was he willing to betray Cody who took a chance with him. He added that Sami Zayn was 'still his dawg' and that things with KO were a bit complicated but he would still look out for them if Judgment Day tried anything funny.

The Miz was out next and called Drew McIntyre to join him on Miz TV. Miz said that he and Drew were alike and that McIntyre leaving Jey Uso to get beaten up last week was a very 'Miz move'.

Miz called Drew the Batman of WWE and Cody the Superman. The New Day came out and called him a coward before Drew said that they weren't out either to save Jey.

Drew recalled all the beatdowns from the Usos and the Bloodline before Woods said that Jey was trying to prove that he was a changed man. Miz kept interjecting and Drew kept telling him to shut up before taking him out with a headbutt.

Expand Tweet

Kofi got on the apron and we headed for a break on RAW before returning to another match.

Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston on RAW

Expand Tweet

Kofi took some big shots early on before Drew hit a vertical suplex before he was sent outside with a big boot. Back in the ring, Kofi took a big hip toss before Kingston got the famouser and a boom drop.

Drew hit the Future Shock DDT off a counter before getting a near fall. Kofi sent Drew outside for a big dive before the latter hit a massive Alabama Slam off the announce desk and onto the ring apron.

Kingston dodged the Claymore and got the SOS for a near fall of his own. Ivar showed up at ringside and attacked Xavier Woods by sending him into the barricades and hitting a big slam. Kofi tried to help Woods but McIntyre dragged him back to the ring and hit the Claymore for the win

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Kofi Kingston

Ivar attacked Kingston after the match and Drew walked away once again as Ivar took Kofi out with a moonsault.

Grade: B+

Backstage, Gunther was yelling at Kaiser and Vinci and told Ludwid that if Vinci messed up in the future, it would be Kaiser's responsibility.

Expand Tweet

Ivar was asked why he attacked the New Day and said that it was revenge for Erik.

Judgment Day (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens - WWE Tag Team Title match on RAW

Expand Tweet

The match started off with a brawl and the champs were sent outside before we came back from a break. Sami was isolated in the ring early on but the challengers managed to turn it around and get Finn in the corner before getting some big moves.

The champs were sent outside again before Sami hit a big dive on them. Back in the ring, KO tagged in and cleared the ring before taking out Priest on the outside with a cannonball and then Balor in the corner with the same move.

Owens dropped Priest on the announce desk before getting a near fall in the ring with a frog splash on Balor. Owens hit a rolling top rope senton on Balor for another near fall before Balor got his knees up for the Senton.

Balor came back with the Coupe de Grace but Sami broke up the pin. Priest came back and sent Sami outside before KO dodged the South of Heaven and tagged Sami in for the Exploder Suplex.

Priest dodged the Helluva Kick and hit the Blue Thunder Bomb but Balor broke up the pin. Dominik showed up to run distraction before Uso came in and took him out. JD McDonagh came out to attack Jey before Cody Rhodes came out as well to help Jey.

Cody and Uso took out Dom and JD while KO got a Stunner on Balor and Sami got the Helluva Kick on Priest. JD McDonagh came in with the title belt and struck Sami in the face with it before Priest managed to get the pinfall.

Result: Judgment Day def. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Tag Team titles

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Jey, Cody and the rest of Jugdment Day showed up at ringside and the brawl continued after the match. Dominik took a stunner from KO before Cody was about to hit a move when the cameras cut out and RAW went off the air.

Expand Tweet