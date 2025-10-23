The Rock made a big offer to 40-year-old star before WWE SummerSlam 2025

The Rock made a big offer to a 40-year-old star before SummerSlam this year. The Brahma Bull hasn't been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber, when he oversaw John Cena's infamous heel turn.

Ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer, The Rock also offered to help country music star Jelly Roll. Jelly Roll has been friends with the Hollywood actor for a long time and got to meet him earlier this year.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll revealed that he had a conversation with The Great One before his in-ring debut at SummerSlam, and the WWE icon offered to help him.

"I talked to him about it, then I was like, 'Man, I think I want to get involved in a match.' He's like, 'You can get healthy enough?' I was like, Yeah, man. He's like, 'Go shoot for it, brother.' DJ’s energy is, how can I help?...I'm like, 'I’m having a match,' and he stops. We're walking, and he stops and looks at me and goes, 'How can I help?' I’m like 'No I got it, I'm talking to Triple H.' Like, we're good. He's like, 'Just let me know,' he revealed.

You can watch the interview below:

The Grammy-nominated singer also revealed that The Rock praised his performance in his debut match.

Jelly Roll teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match at SummerSlam. Roll put on a commendable show, even taking a Frog Splash through a table from Logan.

This put him out of the match temporarily, but he finished the contest and ended up getting pinned by The Maverick.

The Rock pitched to be John Cena's final opponent

John Cena's retirement is on the horizon with Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Many names have been discussed as the final opponent for the Cenation Leader. Reports have suggested that Gunther is being placed for that marquee match, but other names have still been thrown around.

In an interview with Kairouz Bros, Damian Priest said The Rock would make an ideal last opponent for Cena.

Both stars share a deep history with each other, having competed in successive matches at WrestleMania 28 and 29, with one win each.

