Final WWE opponent for John Cena pitched

John Cena has only four appearances left in his farewell tour, with at least one match remaining at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. Several WWE stars made their pitches on who should be the final opponent for The GOAT.

In an interview with Kairouz Bros in Australia before Crown Jewel: Perth, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest and The Street Profits were asked who should be Cena's final opponent.

Zayn mentioned that The Cenation Leader would love to put over someone, naming Bron Breakker and Gunther. He also said that Cena's history with Seth Rollins is hard to ignore, though he knows that The Visionary is already an all-time great.

On the other hand, Damian Priest had a couple of bigger names on his mind: The Rock and Roman Reigns.

"Just as a fan and because of what they’ve meant to the business, hell, why not be The Rock? It really could be so many different people. I mean, you still got Roman in there. Go big, you know? Like go the biggest you can right now, and who’s a bigger star on this planet than The Rock?" Priest said.

As for The Street Profits, Montez Ford had a more intriguing answer. He wants to see John Cena take on him and Angelo Dawkins in a handicap match. He was confident that Cena would want to end his career by showing his hustle, loyalty and respect by facing a tough challenge.

John Cena's rumored final opponent revealed

One of the rumored final opponents for John Cena is Gunther, who is currently out with an injury. The Ring General has been linked for a few months now, but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that a tournament is going to be announced soon to determine Cena's last foe.

"Two sources have confirmed that the latest plan is for a tournament to be announced, possibly on the air by Paul Levesque, with top wrestlers vying to be Cena’s last opponent. But multiple have confirmed however it reaches the conclusion that Gunther was the person chosen for the match," Meltzer said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Cena's final match is scheduled for December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Kindly credit the Kairouz Bros and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the first part of the article.

