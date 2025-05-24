Seth Rollins, not John Cena, is the "Greatest of all time," believes 44-year-old WWE veteran

Many consider John Cena the greatest pro wrestler of all time. However, his former WWE rival, The Miz, has differing opinions and considers Seth Rollins to be the GOAT.

Ad

Seth Rollins is one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history. He has also proven his mettle on the mic time and again. Over the years, he has wrestled several top names, including former WWE Champion 44-year-old The Miz.

In a new interview with Good Morning Football, The A-Lister made it known that he believes Seth Rollins, not John Cena, is the greatest of all time.

“A lot of people call John Cena the greatest of all time, but I think when Seth Rollins is done in WWE and professional wrestling, we'll be talking about his name as the greatest of all time. Because mentally, physically, he has all the gifts to become that person," Miz said.

Ad

Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

What does Seth Rollins think of John Cena?

Despite the comparison, The Visionary is all praise for the 17-time world champion. Two years ago, Seth Rollins sat with Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Scott Fishman and discussed several topics. He also talked candidly about Cena and declared him the greatest of all time.

“John’s the GOAT. John’s the best. John is incredible. And ya know, I’m a footnote, really, in his career. John influenced so many talents over the years. He was a generational guy. For me, though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John. I learned a lot being in the ring with John. I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. [H/T CageSideSeats]

Ad

Cena is currently a heel on WWE TV and is mere months away from leaving the business for good. He won his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 with a massive win over Cody Rhodes. A guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer, Cena will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More