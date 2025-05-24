Seth Rollins, not John Cena, is the "Greatest of all time," believes 44-year-old WWE veteran

Many consider John Cena the greatest pro wrestler of all time. However, his former WWE rival, The Miz, has differing opinions and considers Seth Rollins to be the GOAT.
Seth Rollins is one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history. He has also proven his mettle on the mic time and again. Over the years, he has wrestled several top names, including former WWE Champion 44-year-old The Miz.
In a new interview with Good Morning Football, The A-Lister made it known that he believes Seth Rollins, not John Cena, is the greatest of all time.
“A lot of people call John Cena the greatest of all time, but I think when Seth Rollins is done in WWE and professional wrestling, we'll be talking about his name as the greatest of all time. Because mentally, physically, he has all the gifts to become that person," Miz said.
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
What does Seth Rollins think of John Cena?
Despite the comparison, The Visionary is all praise for the 17-time world champion. Two years ago, Seth Rollins sat with Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Scott Fishman and discussed several topics. He also talked candidly about Cena and declared him the greatest of all time.
“John’s the GOAT. John’s the best. John is incredible. And ya know, I’m a footnote, really, in his career. John influenced so many talents over the years. He was a generational guy. For me, though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John. I learned a lot being in the ring with John. I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. [H/T CageSideSeats]
Cena is currently a heel on WWE TV and is mere months away from leaving the business for good. He won his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41 with a massive win over Cody Rhodes. A guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer, Cena will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the all-time greats, if not the greatest of all time.