The Rock to make a deal with second WWE Superstar after John Cena, feels veteran (Exclusive)

The Rock, despite not actively appearing in WWE, has caused one of the biggest heel turns in history with John Cena. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, another star may be turning heel as well.

The other star being talked about is R-Truth, aka Ron Killings. Killings recently made a return to the company and embraced a character change. It appears that he is still not over his feud with John Cena, and the two are slated to face each other on SmackDown this week in a non-title match.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter talked about how the match might pan out. According to him, Ron Killings could join Cena and turn heel, making a deal with The Rock.

"John Cena against Ron 'The Truth' Killings. The bell rings, they start circling each other. They grab ahold of each other, and they hug. The Rock has made the deal. 'Ron Cena' is now part of John Cena's family. Becomes the (from) R-Truth from all the love they gave him, becomes the most dastardly heel in WWE for a short period of time of course." [20:35 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Ron Killings in WWE.

