The Rock makes blockbuster announcement; WWE RAW star reacts with one-word message

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently took to social media to make an announcement about breaking a significant record. The Final Boss' post caught RAW star Natalya's attention and she reacted with a one-word message.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year, The Great One aligned with The Bloodline and started a feud with Cody Rhodes. Although The Brahma Bull did not compete inside the squared circle for years before WrestleMania XL, he delivered a fantastic performance teaming up with Roman Reigns against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on April 6.

The Rock recently took to Instagram to make a blockbuster announcement about his upcoming movie, Moana Two's trailer, which has become Disney's most-watched trailer ever for an animated movie. It garnered 178 million views in 24 hours.

The Great One thanked everyone for helping Moana Two break the massive record and hyped up the movie's release date.

"Incredible. THANK YOU around the world. MOANA 2 trailer breaks all-time record for most watched Disney animated trailer. 178M views. 24hrs. See you in theaters November 27th. ~ Maui," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below.

"[Clapping emojis] Amazing!" she wrote.

Check out a screenshot of Natalya's comment below.

Screenshot of Natalya's comment on The Rock's post [Image source: Instagram]

WWE personality said he was looking forward to The Rock and Cody Rhodes coming face-to-face

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in a high-profile tag team match at WrestleMania XL Night One, picking up a victory for The Bloodline. Following The Show of Shows, the two came face to face on RAW, teasing a future showdown.

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts said he was looking forward to The Rock and Cody Rhodes' confrontation before WrestleMania 41 because he believed the two had real animosity.

"There's tension between Cody and The Rock. And, that tension is something we should try and see come to a head. So by the time we get to January, February, March, and The Rock and Cody Rhodes are face-to-face, we know there's real animosity here, and that is something I'm absolutely looking forward to," said Sam Roberts.

It will be interesting to see what The Rock has planned for his much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion.

