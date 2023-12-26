The Rock makes drastic change to his look

WWE legend The Rock has made a major change to his look in a new video on his official Instagram handle.

Back in 1996, The Great One was yet to become a top WWE Superstar. He posed for a picture that many fans still talk about to this day. In the picture, the veteran wrestler can be seen wearing a turtleneck, jeans, a gold chain, and a fanny pack. Many WWE Superstars, including The Rock himself, have recreated the iconic photo in the past.

The former WWE Champion decided to recreate the look for Christmas this year and did a pretty good job at it. He made a big change to his look to recreate the classic picture, as can be seen below on his official Instagram handle:

The Rock almost wrestled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

According to The Rock, he was all set to take on his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Here is what The Brahma Bull said about the plans while speaking with Pat McAfee:

"We all flew to LA, we met, we sat. This is the beginning of 2022, and we broke out the Teramana [the tequila brand Johnson owns]. We toasted life, toasted the business we love. And about an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns, headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. And we shook hands and we hugged right there, all three of us at the table and said, ‘Let’s do this.’" [H/T The Sportster]

The plan did not come to fruition unfortunately, and Roman Reigns ended up taking on Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare with help from The Bloodline and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

