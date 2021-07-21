The Rock's daughter tells female WWE Superstar to go to therapy

The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson had an amusing message for WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell following the events of the latest edition of NXT.

Tensions have been brewing lately among members of The Way. Things only escalated further backstage after Austin Theory lost his singles match to Kyle O'Reilly. The segment saw Candice LeRae going on a verbal tirade after Johnny Gargano told everyone to calm down:

What is happening? What is happening? It has been awful, awful lately. We lost the tag titles, you couldn't beat Kross, and well... I mean, it happened, okay? I'm just trying to be honest. And like, [pointing at Austin Theory] why do you keep starting fights with people that maybe you can't beat? I don't understand.

This resulted in Indi Hartwell coming up with a confusing, yet hilarious response:

Candice, stop! Why are you being so hard on him? You're being so hard on all of us. If he wants to kiss Dexter, let him kiss Dexter.

Indi's comment was enough for Candice, who said she's calling therapist, and added that Indi's 'projecting. WWE legend The Rock's daughter Simone took to Twitter soon after and posted a tweet telling Hartwell to "stop projecting" and go to therapy. Check out the tweet below:

. @indi_hartwell stop projecting, go to therapy — 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 🃏 (@SimoneGJohnson) July 21, 2021

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis' romantic angle has been well-received by the WWE Universe so far

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis' romantic angle is one of the highlights of WWE NXT every single week and judging by the reaction it's been getting on social media lately, it's certainly catching the attention of fans.

WWE has presented some incredibly entertaining and memorable romantic storylines in the past. The Indi-Dexter saga certainly can't be compared to those classic angles but its quirkiness is quickly turning it into a story that fans are going to remember for a long time to come.

You can watch the entire InDex saga in the link below, shared by none other than Indi Hartwell herself:

The Story of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis so far https://t.co/UvV0MNp8Jm via @YouTube — Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) July 19, 2021

Do you agree with Simone Johnson and Candice LeRae that Indi Hartwell needs to go to therapy after what she said to Austin Theory? Share your comments below.

