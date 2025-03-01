The Rock makes a huge change ahead of Elimination Chamber: Toronto; expects an answer from Cody Rhodes after demanding his soul

The Rock has made a major change to his message ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He heavily edited his post on Instagram after originally posting a three-word message.

The Final Boss is once again set to come face-to-face with Cody Rhodes, from whom he expects an answer. He previously asked for The American Nightmare's soul, seemingly suggesting that the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion should turn to a corporate champion.

On Instagram, The Rock initially sent a cryptic three-word message, which he later edited. In his updated message, The Final Boss claimed that Elimination Chamber would be a "wild night".

"Comin’ to Toronto for someone’s soul. Gonna be a wild f<>n night 🔥 Final Boss 💠 @travisscott #EliminationChamber @wwe @tkogrp," wrote The Rock.

Check out the updated Instagram post:

Vince Russo believes Cody Rhodes won't sell his soul to The Rock at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE

Vince Russo has suggested there is a high probability of Cody Rhodes not selling his soul to The Rock. However, it would result in a huge swerve if he sold out to The Final Boss.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo claimed that the majority of the fans believe Rhodes will not sell his soul. He said:

"I don’t think there’s one person out there that believes Cody Rhodes is gonna sell his soul. And if they did that though, that would be such a huge swerve and would turn everything upside down. They don’t do things like that anymore. I don’t think there’s one person out there that thinks Cody Rhodes is gonna sell out. That’s just my opinion."

Rhodes isn't scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. However, his WrestleMania 41 opponent will be decided on the night, courtesy of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

He was put on notice by The Final Boss on this week's episode of SmackDown, via a video message. Rhodes also received a custom truck as a gift.

