The Rock makes massive SmackDown announcement ahead of Bloodline appearance; potentially reveals WWE schedule

WWE Superstar The Rock is set to appear on this week's SmackDown. He made a massive announcement ahead of the much-awaited show, possibly revealing his schedule on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

The Great One turned heel after returning to World Wrestling Entertainment and briefly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot. Since fans wanted The American Nightmare to finish his story against Reigns, Rocky was seemingly forced to step back from his rumored match against his cousin. This led to The People's Champ joining The Bloodline on a recent edition of the blue show.

The Rock recently sent a message on Instagram ahead of his scheduled appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown. In the process, The Great One possibly revealed his WWE schedule for March 2024. He wrote that this week's edition of the blue show was sold out.

The Bloodline member also hinted that he would appear on the March 8 and 15 editions of Friday Night SmackDown. You can check out The Rock's uncensored Instagram post here.

"Glendale, Arizona 💯 SOLD OUT. Your city will never be the same 😈 🎤 Up next:📍DALLAS • March 8th📍MEMPHIS • March 15th #Smackdown #FINALLY #Greatness #Bloodline LIVE on FOX 8/7c. FRIDAY NIGHT@wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram post below:

Screenshot of The Rock's Instagram post

The Undertaker believed The Rock was not going to make it in WWE

On a recent edition of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker said he thought The Rock would fail in WWE when the latter first signed with the company.

"I'll never forget. I remember him [The Rock] coming out at The Garden. He had the funny colored thing on and the whole deal. I was like, 'Oh, this kid ain't gonna make it. He ain't got a chance. He's dead in the water.' I thought him being a legacy [wrestler] would give him a couple of years that he probably wasn't gonna deserve."

Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a singles match during the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see how The People's Champ will react to Rhodes' challenge on this week's episode of SmackDown.

When do you think The Great One and The American Nightmare should lock horns?