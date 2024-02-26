The Rock sends a message on social media ahead of his WWE return with The Bloodline

The Rock has hyped up his upcoming return to WWE TV. On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, he and The Bloodline will grace the WWE Universe with their presence.

In the aftermath of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, The Great One joined forces with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. On the following episode of the blue brand, he officially declared himself as a member of The Bloodline.

Taking to Instagram, The Rock hyped up his return to WWE SmackDown, which has now sold out.

"You can feel the uptick, excitement, energy & disruption happening now in pro wrestling. It’s super fu**ing cool to see," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post here.

Mark Henry believes that The Rock could cost Roman Reigns the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes.

The Rock is expected to play a major role in the lead-up to the premium live event. He has also made a bold statement, claiming that he would make sure Rhodes doesn't walk out as the new champion.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, wrestling legend Mark Henry made a bold prediction regarding Reigns' upcoming rematch against Rhodes. He said:

“There’s always gonna be multiple people trying to be that number one heel, and The Rock wants to be the number one heel because that’s just who he is. But the number one heel is Roman Reigns, and Roman and Cody are the issue. I can see The Rock causing Roman Reigns to lose and then, thus, starting a riff between him and Roman, and then that’s what makes The Bloodline fracture and put them against each other, and now you get Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.”

It remains to be seen what The Bloodline has in store for this week's SmackDown when they return to WWE television.

What are your expectations from The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.