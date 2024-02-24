Unexpected betrayal could see Roman Reigns lose his Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania 40, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Mark Henry has made a bold prediction about the outcome of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The Head of the Table and The American Nightmare will headline The Showcase of the Immortals for the second consecutive year. Last year, Solo Sikoa cost Cody Rhodes a chance to finish his story.

Almost a year later, another Bloodline member in Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has come back to be a thorn in the side of The American Nightmare and his redemption arc.

On the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry predicted that The People's Champion could assert his authority over The Tribal Chief, causing him to lose the Undisputed Universal Championship in Philadelphia:

“There’s always gonna be multiple people trying to be that number one heel, and The Rock wants to be the number one heel because that’s just who he is. But the number one heel is Roman Reigns, and Roman and Cody are the issue. I can see The Rock causing Roman Reigns to lose and then, thus, starting a riff between him and Roman, and then that’s what makes The Bloodline fracture and put them against each other, and now you get Roman Reigns vs. The Rock.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Another ex-WWE personality thinks Roman Reigns should lose his title at WrestleMania XL

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman explained why WrestleMania 40 is the right time for The American Nightmare to usurp The Head to the Table:

If you don’t do that, and he does it at, say, SummerSlam? To me, it’s kind of [a] ‘whah whah whah’ moment, because everything leads up to WrestleMania. So my answer to you would be yes, he needs to [win].”

The Road to WrestleMania has just gotten more exciting as Cody Rhodes has laid down a challenge to The Rock for a singles match. Will The Brahma Bull accept his challenge? Only time will tell.

