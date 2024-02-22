Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed Universal Championship to 6 ft 2 in WWE Superstar has to happen, according to veteran

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but Jonathan Coachman thinks 6 ft 2 in star Cody Rhodes has to knock him off his perch.

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match last month for the second consecutive year to earn a rematch against The Tribal Chief from WrestleMania 39. The long-running storyline between the two men took a massive turn at WrestleMania XL Kickoff when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sided with his cousin and smacked Cody Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull later joined hands with The Bloodline, promising everyone that he would do everything in his power to ensure Rhodes' dream of finishing his story went up in flames in Philadelphia.

On the Busted Open podcast, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman explained why Cody Rhodes needed to unseat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40:

“I say yes, he has to. There’s a lot of people that say, ‘Wins and losses don’t matter.’ I’ve said at times, ‘It’s all about the stories. Wins and losses don’t matter.’ For this story, and the fact that he came back in a redemption story, and you lead up for two full years? That’s a long time when you’re doing TV every single week. People talk about Hulkster back in the day and all those guys, they weren’t on TV every single week. So, to me, at some point, you’ve got to pay it off. And you pay it off at a big win.”

Coachman also discussed whether SummerSlam would be the right time for The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed Universal Title:

“If you don’t do that, and he does it at, say, SummerSlam? To me, it’s kind of [a] ‘whah whah whah’ moment, because everything leads up to WrestleMania. So my answer to you would be yes, he needs to [win].”

Will Roman Reigns receive unexpected help from a real-life Bloodline member at WrestleMania XL?

In an interview with Wrestlingnews.co, Lloyd Anoa'i teased a potential appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals to help Roman Reigns:

"I don’t think Cody Rhodes is going to finish his story. That’s what I say. No disrespect to the Rhodes family, but that story is not gonna end anytime soon. That’s my opinion. It is what it is. I mean, it may be different, I don’t know. I’ll be there. I’ll be at Wrestlecon. I’ll be out there signing autographs. Also, I’ll be at WrestleMania. We will soon find out."

With the odds seemingly stacked against Rhodes, it remains to be seen if he has a trick up his sleeve come WrestleMania 40.

