The road to WWE WrestleMania 40 has gotten even more interesting now that Seth Rollins is standing alongside Cody Rhodes. But that begs the question, 'Why is The Architect supporting Rhodes?'

When The American Nightmare returned to WWE in 2022, his first opponent was Rollins. Rhodes would emerge victorious in what turned out to be a fun bout. However, the current World Heavyweight Champion didn't let go of the two-time Royal Rumble winner after a single match, resulting in a full-blown rivalry.

From mocking his late father to attacking his injured pec, there was no low that Rollins didn't stoop to in his quest to trump Rhodes. While the two have gone on to bury the hatchet since then, some fans might still find it odd that The Visionary has become a huge supporter of The American Nightmare in his feud against The Bloodline.

There could be several reasons for that. Here are the four top ones.

#4 Last chance to main event either night of WrestleMania 40

Before WWE Royal Rumble 2024, all signs were pointing to Seth Rollins main-eventing WrestleMania 40 Night One against CM Punk. The Second City Saint's injury derailed those plans, though.

Furthermore, his plan of convincing Cody Rhodes to face him at The Show of Shows didn't work either. Now, there are several WWE Superstars who can put on a spectacular match against Rollins at WrestleMania. From Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton to Bobby Lashley and LA Knight, his title defense could very well be a memorable one.

That said, without CM Punk, the chances of the World Heavyweight Championship bout headlining the first night of Mania are pretty slim. That should explain why Rollins inserted himself into Cody Rhodes' rivalry with The Bloodline.

If, by some chance, WWE books a tag-team match between The Rock/Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins, it would guarantee a main-event spot for The Visionary at WrestleMania 40.

#3 Bad experience with a rogue authority

The Rock recently joined the TKO Group as a board member. That means he is now in cahoots with the people running WWE. That may not sit well with the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Interestingly, Seth Rollins was one of the biggest beneficiaries of The Authority, running the show as they deemed fit. From the summer of 2014 to the fall of 2015, the Triple H-led faction helped Rollins defeat his biggest foes. He even won his first WWE Championship while he was a member of The Authority.

Unfortunately for him, the power-hungry group turned its back on The Architect in 2016. It started with The Game, costing Rollins the opportunity to become the second Universal Champion. Since then, the 2015 Money in the Bank winner has had his reservations about dealing with those in charge.

So, with The Rock abusing his power to enter one of the hottest storylines in recent history, it makes sense why Rollins might not like that.

#2 An opportunity to become WWE RAW's #1 babyface

In terms of likable babyfaces, the WWE roster is currently at its best. RAW alone is the home to a slew of fan favorites such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

But when it comes to the top spot, there's only room for one superstar. From the looks of it, that superstar is Cody Rhodes, which is quite astounding since Rollins is the brand's World Champion.

Moreover, now that Rhodes has politely denied The Visionary's offer to face him at WrestleMania 40, it could be a long time before the latter gets another chance to defeat the former. Therefore, the only way Rollins could be the top RAW babyface is if The American Nightmare leaves for SmackDown.

So, his unwavering support for Rhodes to finish his story might be a part of his plan. Because if The American Nightmare dethrones The Tribal Chief, he'd have no choice but to leave RAW in Rollins' hands.

#1 A chance to prove himself as the superior World Champion

Over the last few days, Roman Reigns hasn't been kind toward Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign. The Head of the Table, on two separate occasions, let the fans know that his WWE Championship was the number one prize in the company.

Reigns' claim would get even more notoriety if Seth Rollins's WrestleMania 40 match falls in the middle of the card. So, The Architect's best shot at restoring prestige to his title is by finding his way into a main-event match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If WWE proceeds with the hinted tag-team match between Rock/Reigns and Rhodes/Rollins, it will undoubtedly close Night One of 'Mania. However, merely participating in a headline match might not be enough to establish the Heavyweight Championship as the top title.

Thus, The Visionary will have to pin his former Shield ally in the middle of the ring. That's the only way he'd be able to call himself the defender of the most prestigious title in WWE today.

