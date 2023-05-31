Cody Rhodes sells more merch than Roman Reigns; outsold only by 46-year-old veteran - Reports

Cody Rhodes is currently WWE's top merchandise seller, as per a recent report by Fightful Select.

Rhodes has been a WWE mainstay for over a year now. He made his big return at WrestleMania 38 last year and registered a victory over Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes is doing incredibly well as a full-fledged babyface on WWE TV. A recent report by Fightful Select states that Rhodes is consistently outselling his coworkers in merch sales. If the report holds any truth, it means that Rhodes is a bigger merch seller than Roman Reigns, WWE's top star. The report also acknowledged that only John Cena outsold him when the WWE veteran made his one-off return on the March 6 episode of RAW.

"Cody Rhodes has consistently been a top merch seller for WWE. We’re told he’s usually tops in individual weekly merch sales at events, with a big exception of Raw in Boston where Cena outsold him." [H/T Fightful Select]

Cody Rhodes is dubbed by many as the modern-day John Cena

Rhodes' massive popularity among kids has led many fans to believe that he is this generation's, John Cena. On the March 6 episode of RAW, Rhodes and Cena had a heartfelt exchange, with The Cenation Leader embracing Rhodes and holding his arm up.

In an interview with My Mom's Basement, Rhodes discussed the differences between him and Cena. Here's what he has to say:

"John's the ultimate role model as far as how he conducted himself, whether it was with the media, with the fans, the good fans, the more unruly fans, everything. I mean, he's the ultimate role model. And before he became a bus guy, I got to drive him around a little bit and he was just talking, but I was in my mind writing everything down that he was saying. He was really invaluable as a person to be around. So blown away by how he's doing and what he's doing," he said. [23:15 - 23:49]

Cena must certainly be proud of Rhodes' accomplishments since his WWE return. Rhodes is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate recently picked up a win over The American Nightmare at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes being WWE's top merch seller?

