4 signs The Rock will betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE's biggest show of the year is always WrestleMania. All fans and every wrestler are almost singularly focused on The Show Of Shows whenever the new year begins and this time around is no different.

The company will air the 40th annual WrestleMania across two nights on April 6th and April 7th. The big event will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with over 50,000 fans set to attend each night.

The main event of the entire two-night extravaganza is Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. For a bit, it appeared as if the bout could have been compromised by The Rock, but things have taken a turn. Not only will Cody still battle Roman, but The Rock is now part of The Bloodline.

Still, there may be more to this story than people think. There's a strong chance that The People's Champion will actually betray Roman at Lincoln Financial Field. This article will look at a handful of signs pointing to that potentially going down.

Below are four signs The Rock will betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. The Rock and Roman Reigns were already planning on competing

Expand Tweet

The first, and perhaps, most obvious sign that The Rock will betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania comes down to what the story here began as. The Rock took a shot at The Tribal Chief on RAW to start 2024.

Shortly thereafter, The Rock made a suprise return to SmackDown, leading to a staredown with Roman Reigns. Then at the WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, The Tribal Chief and The People's Champion agreed to a match at WrestleMania, before Cody interjected himself into the proceedings.

Given that they were taking shots at each other and having staredowns, it is clear that they are on an eventual collision course. The Rock even said in interviews he was going to fight Roman. There's no way he is just happy to be with The Head Of The Table now. Instead, the two will come to blows and The Rock will be the first to strike.

#3. Their egos are too big for their partnership to last

Roman Reigns and The Rock

Ego in WWE is a powerful thing. Some of the most popular babyfaces in the company have massive egos, includes the likes of CM Punk, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and LA Knight. Still, as egotistical and arrogant as those stars are, they can't quite compare to two other men.

The Rock has a well-known and well established ego. There's a reason why he called himself The Great One. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has arguably the biggest ego in pro wrestling today. His entire deal is asking for people to "acknowledge him" whenever he appears on television.

With these two massive personalities at play, there's no chance that they can get along long-term. The Rock betraying Roman Reigns or vice versa feels not only probable but all but guaranteed. Given the build to WrestleMania, The Rock being the first to strike would make sense. He would refuse to let Roman's ego get in the way of the family's success, and above all else, his own.

#2. WWE has been emphasizing how Roman Reigns must lose his title

Expand Tweet

WWE has had some of the best promos in years on weekly television recently. Monday Night RAW, in particular, has been showcasing all-time classic segments with the likes of Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk.

One of the great segments took place on this past week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had a verbal back and forth where Seth emphasized Cody must win at WrestleMania. He argued that a loss for Rhodes would grant Roman more power and allow him to manipulate things even further.

With the emphasis that Roman must lose at WrestleMania for the sake of the WWE fans and the promotion as a whole, it feels like a set up to have The Rock see the good in Cody and the bad in Reigns, ultimately costing The Tribal Chief the win. This will "save" everything, which The Rock would surely like to be responsible for.

#1. The SmackDown segment with Cody Rhodes still hasn't been explained

Cody Rhodes on RAW

Prior to the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, WWE fans were furious about the events on the previous week's SmackDown. Cody Rhodes had his face-to-face confrontation with Roman Reigns, only to back out and declare that he wouldn't challenge for the gold at WrestleMania. This decesion led to The Rock's return.

Fans were outraged and the company seemingly pivoted. The pivoting has worked, as this story is now fascinating and one of the most entertaining WWE has told. Still, there is yet to be a proper explanation for why Cody Rhodes was so willing to give up his main event spot at WrestleMania. If this was a pivot, it seems like a hole in logic that needs to be patched.

There's a chance, however, that this wasn't the pivot many think. Instead, The Rock and Cody Rhodes could have been in cahoots. They may have agreed to lure Roman Reigns into a false sense of security and then strike at WrestleMania, costing The Tribal Chief his gold. Why else wouldn't they have come up with an explanation for Rhodes' odd decision?