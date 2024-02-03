3 ways Cody Rhodes could still finish his story at WrestleMania 40 despite The Rock's WWE return

Cody Rhodes isn’t finishing his story at WrestleMania 40 now that The Rock has inserted himself into the main event of the show. That pretty much sums up the opinion of the internet wrestling community following the events of WWE SmackDown this week.

Here’s a brief recap for those who didn’t watch the show. Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns in the show’s main event. The American Nightmare said he’ll come after the title 'but not at WrestleMania.' Rock then showed up, shook hands with Rhodes who proceeded to leave the ring to the two cousins, and came face-to-face with Reigns before the show went off the air.

The Rock vs. Reigns is expected to be made official at the WrestleMania press conference next Thursday (February 8). That being said, it is unknown yet if the match will be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. For Rhodes, finishing his story means winning the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Here are three ways the multi-time Royal Rumble winner could finish his story despite The Rock in the picture:

#3. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns main event WrestleMania 40 Night 1

Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns headlined night two of WrestleMania 39. The atmosphere was electric inside SoFi Stadium. Rhodes got ever so close to victory, but was denied his moment due to Solo Sikoa’s interference. The sneak attack allowed Reigns to retain his title.

Assuming, WWE doesn’t book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for the undisputed title, The American Nightmare may face The Head of the Table for the top title at WrestleMania 40 Night 1. Cody Rhodes wins the title leaving Reigns to face The Rock the next night.

#2. The Rock becomes the special guest referee

It’s been quite some time since WWE have used a special guest referee stipulation for a world title match. The company had brought John Cena as a special guest referee for The Miz versus LA Knight, but the match didn’t feature a title, let alone the world title.

The Rock is no stranger to being the special guest referee. The Great One famously officiated Triple H’s title match with The British Bulldog during the Attitude Era. Who knows, fans may get to see him take on the role once more for the potential Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II match-up.

#1. Triple threat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania has hosted some of the most iconic triple threat world title matches in its history. Triple H versus Shawn Michaels versus Chris Benoit tore the house down at WrestleMania 20. Daniel Bryan overcame the odds in the historic triple threat match at WrestleMania XXX.

The last triple threat match to feature a world title at a WrestleMania main event happened two years ago. Coincidentally, Roman Reigns was a part of the match. The Head of the Table got a convincing win over Bryan and Edge that night.

Check this one out. The Rock is in a tremendous physical condition, but is he in a great ring shape? These are two different things. The last time he was in a singles world title match at WrestleMania, Rocky got injured and that affected his Hollywood schedule.

Realistically, Rock vs. Reigns vs. Rhodes would be the safest way to book the match. Rocky wouldn’t have to take any serious bumps and Cody Rhodes would be able to finish his story by pinning Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40.

