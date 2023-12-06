The Rock makes a massive tease on Twitter: "A big BIG surprise"

WWE legend The Rock just made a big tease via his official Twitter handle.

Dwayne Johnson is quite possibly the most recognized wrestler in the world. He has been doing incredibly well for himself as a Hollywood star after finishing up his career as a full-time pro wrestler. It has been seven long years since he wrestled a WWE match.

The Rock will appear on TODAY in a matter of hours. The announcement was made on TODAY's official Twitter page. The Great One noticed the announcement and teased something big in his response.

"A big BIG surprise. Blessed day ❤️ Join us tomorrow morning. @TODAYshow," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Casting director should be locked up"- WWE fans aren't happy with The Undertaker and Stone Cold's casting on Young Rock

The Rock's interest in a WrestleMania showdown with Roman Reigns

For years, fans have wanted to see The Brahma Bull take on The Tribal Chief in a dream match at WrestleMania.

The veteran spoke with Pat McAfee earlier this year and stated he was interested in wrestling Reigns at 'Mania.

"There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia – I'm saying that that's a potential too, so I'm open," The Rock told Pat McAfee. "But again, let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. And not only that, I always want to deliver to the [WWE] locker room, and the boys and the girls back there that are working their a**es off. What can we do that can put them in position to be a part of something that is a new change and era in this world of pro wrestling?" [H/T USA Network]

Only time will tell if Rock returns for this massive match. As for now, fans are excited to find out what he has in store for them when he appears on TODAY.

What could be the big surprise? Predict in the comments below!

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.