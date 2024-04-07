WWE Superstar The Rock made a massive tease for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The Great One and The Tribal Chief emerged victorious against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins at Night One of The Show of Shows. According to the stipulation, Rhodes' match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will now be a Bloodline Rules match.

At the WrestleMania post-show press conference, a journalist asked The Rock if fans could expect surprises for tomorrow's main event. The Final Boss said there would be surprises, but he did not want to discuss them because he wanted everyone, including Cody Rhodes, to keep guessing.

"You can... Yeah, Emily, absolutely! Like Final Boss can't tell you that. I can't tell everybody that, I gotta keep everybody guessing including Cody Rhodes. That's important. So yeah, great question. You can sure expect the unexpected and a lot of surprises," he said. [54:14-54:42]

According to multiple reports, several legends, including John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan, might appear at Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

