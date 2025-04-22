The Rock makes surprising claim about Roman Reigns following WrestleMania

The Rock made a surprising claim about Roman Reigns following WWE WrestleMania 41. Reigns competed in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in the main event of Night One.

Ad

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show today, The Brahma Bull made an interesting claim about The Tribal Chief. He noted that Reigns was in incredible physical condition and suggested that The Head of the Table was still carrying the company on his back.

"Roman Reigns is in incredible shape, and every year, he's dialing it in more and more. People calling him a part-timer really fuels the fire in him, and the company is still on his back," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk to help Seth Rollins win the Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows. Reigns hit Heyman with a Superman Punch during last night's edition of WWE RAW, but was then leveled by a Spear from Bron Breakker. Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman have formed a new powerhouse faction in the company and beat down both Punk and Reigns during this week's episode of the red brand.

Ad

Vince Russo shares his thoughts on The Rock missing WWE WrestleMania

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was in disbelief after The Rock did not appear at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Night Two of WrestleMania, Russo reacted to The Final Boss missing The Showcase of The Immortals. He shared that he could not believe that The Rock wasn't on the show and suggested that there had to be politics going on behind the scenes.

Ad

"I can't believe they did this! I really can't. Bro, I was seeing clips throughout the week, The Rock's in Hawaii this and that, I was like, 'Bro he is working, man.' He was probably in Hawaii last week. And he shot that stuff, he is working. I can't believe they did this to the point... Bro, this has to be politics. This has to be a powerplay." [54:37 onwards]

Ad

Check out the video below:

The Rock has not made an appearance since John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship after Travis Scott interfered in the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.