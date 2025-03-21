The Rock not being mentioned on WWE RAW disappointed veteran pro wrestling journalist (Exclusive)

In the last month, The Rock has become the center of yet another major WrestleMania feud. He is pulling the string behind the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. However, despite his involvement, he was not mentioned in the latest WWE RAW episode, which left a veteran pro wrestling journalist disappointed.

Bill Apter recently clarified The Rock's involvement in the feud between John Cena and The American Nightmare. Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, he put aside any doubt regarding The Final Boss' involvement in the storyline.

These doubts arose because he was not mentioned in the segment featuring Cody Rhodes and The Leader of the Cenation that kicked off RAW in Brussels, Belgium. This, of course, disappointed Apter, but he did confirm that the 52-year-old will still play a key role going forward.

He claimed that everything had already been planned and invited fans and critics to be patient and not rush things, suggesting that it would all be revealed "chapter by chapter."

"Yes, The Rock is definitely still going to be...that's already planned out for him, but I don't...I would have liked to have heard The Rock's name mentioned in there, but like Teddy said, don't rush it. It'll just come out chapter by chapter," said Bill Apter. [11:20-11:38]

As Apter said, there is still plenty of time before WrestleMania 41, which allows The People's Champ to get more involved later. All one can do now is wait and see how things unfold.

