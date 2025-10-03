The Rock might never return to wrestling if he sets major milestone, says ex-WWE star

The Rock successfully transitioned from a WWE star to a bankable actor in Hollywood with years of struggle and multiple projects in the industry. Meanwhile, Vince Russo believes that The Final Boss might not return to wrestling if he wins an Academy Award.

Ad

The Rock was set to play an integral part heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas when John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss, and the duo went after Cody Rhodes. However, Johnson disappeared from the storyline and was barely mentioned going forward.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo addresses the possibility of The Rock's in-ring return. The wrestling veteran believes that Johnson won't return to a platform that he has outgrown, and an Academy Award win will ensure that he won't return to WWE as an in-ring performer following the potential milestone in his career.

Ad

Trending

"Wrestling is kind of The Rock going backwards. You know, Coach, now we're not only talking about an actor, we're talking about an Academy Award winner; that's forward progression. The Rock's not the kind of guy that's going to go back," Russo said.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

Will The Rock return to WWE for a match?

The Rock made a shocking return in 2024, which led to the creation of The Final Boss heading into WrestleMania XL. However, the 53-year-old star only had one match in which he teamed up with Roman Reigns and scored a pinfall victory over Cody Rhodes in a tag team match.

The win set up a match between the two in WWE, but it never came to fruition. Earlier this year, The Rock returned for a storyline. Unfortunately, The Final Boss left the feud and focused on his upcoming project, The Smashing Machine. The multi-time WWE Champion has notable projects in his lineup.

Ad

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there have been talks to bring The Rock back to headline WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, it states that Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns could be his potential opponents if Johnson returns to the company for another match.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!