The Rock named the highest-paid actor of 2020, incredible earnings revealed 

The Rock has topped Forbes' list of highest-paid actors for the second year in a row with earnings of $87.5 Million. The Rock tipped Ryan Reynolds for the top spot thanks to the $23.5 million check he received for 'Red Notice' - an upcoming film on Netflix.

Interestingly enough, 'Red Notice' also stars Ryan Reynolds, who came second on the list of Highest-paid actors in the world for 2020.

The success of The Rock's Under Armour line, 'Project Rock,' also significantly contributed to the former WWE Champion's payments for the year 2020.

In case you're wondering how the list looked like, here's the top 10:

The Rock - $87.5 Million Ryan Reynolds - $71.5 Million Mark Wahlberg - $58 Million Ben Affleck - $55 Million Vin Diesel - $54 Million Akshay Kumar - $48 Million Lin - Manuel Miranda - $45.5 Million Will Smith - $44.5 Million Adam Sandler - $41 Million Jackie Chan - $40 Million

The rise of Netflix and other major streaming platforms was said to have helped boost the earnings of all the top actors and performers around the world.

The Rock's upcoming movies and professional wrestling & WWE status

The Rock's movie 'Jungle Cruise' was initially scheduled to release on July 24th, 2020; however, it has been pushed back to July 30th, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic.

As for 'Red Notice,' the Netflix film will also star Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in leading roles, and the production of the movie has been halted due to the pandemic.

When it comes to professional wrestling, The Rock has sporadically appeared on WWE TV despite his hectic schedule. The Great One was at SmackDown's 20th Anniversary show in October last year, where he had a memorable moment with Becky Lynch. The Rock and Becky Lynch attacked King Corbin and ended the segment by celebrating in the ring together.

"The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment" recently even had an interesting interaction with Daniel Bryan with regards to a dream match. While The Rock had previously claimed that he has quietly retired from in-ring competition, the 48-year-old megastar could always be brought back for a match if his schedule permits him to do so.