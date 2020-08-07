The Rock responds to Daniel Bryan's challenge, predicts how the match will go down

A few hours ago, Daniel Bryan said that he would love to have a match against The Rock. The thought crossed Bryan's mind because his daughter couldn't stop listening to the song "You're Welcome" from The Rock's movie, Moana. Daniel Bryan's Tweet can be viewed below:

I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. 🙈🙈🙈 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) August 6, 2020

I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day.

The Rock responds to Daniel Bryan

It seems that The Rock has come across Daniel Bryan's Tweet and has responded to the Leader Of The Yes Movement. The Rock not only said that he would love to do the match but also predicted his role.

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad 🌺 😂 💪🏾

Let’s do it.

And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam 🙏🏾❤️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 6, 2020

I can see the writing on this wall from miles away - I’ll be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad. Let’s do it. And congrats brother on the new arrival. We’re thrilled for you, Mama B and the fam.

The Rock and Daniel Bryan have never had an official match in the WWE. It's great to see the two dads have a healthy back and forth on Twitter. Even though this comes out of the blue and there doesn't seem to be any legitimate heat between the two stars, one can never say never in the WWE.

The Rock and Daniel Bryan did have an altercation way back in 2012. The faceoff came when AJ Lee left Daniel Bryan stranded in the ring on their wedding day. Lee was lured out of the wedding when she was offered a job as the General Manager of the show. When Bryan didn't know what to do, The Rock attacked him and hit him with the Rock Bottom.

Daniel Bryan hasn't been very active on WWE TV of late. He was last seen in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. He lost the finals to AJ Styles, who went on to win his first Intercontinental Championship.

As for The Rock, he hasn't appeared on WWE TV since 2018 when he cut a promo with Becky Lynch and laid out King Corbin.