The Rock named Master of Ceremonies for big television event

The Rock has announced that he will be appearing on Discovery Channel's upcoming Shark Week.

The Great One will serve as the Master of Ceremonies for Shark Week this year. Last year, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre took part in the annual slate of programming and even hosted "Shark Rumble" on Discovery+.

This comes on the heels of reports that Warner Bros Discovery asked AEW to feature a Shark Week tie-in during Dynamite. The Rock will also be starring in the Warner Bros. film Black Adam, currently slated for an October 21st release.

The Brahma Bull made the announcement on social media along with a video promo earlier today. He wrote:

"BIGGEST WEEK OF TV. Honored to be your 1st ever MASTER OF CEREMONIES as @SevenBucksProd partners w/ @Discovery for a VERY SPECIAL SHARK WEEK. Shot in HAWAII, these beautiful AUMAKUA (gods) are deeply respected in our culture (and within my tattoo). July 24th!"

The Rock is relaunching the XFL

In addition to being the biggest actor in Hollywood at the moment, the 10-time world champion is also relaunching the XFL.

The twice-failed football league created by WWE's Vince McMahon is being relaunched in 2023. The reported kickoff date is February 18th of next year, the week following the NFL Super Bowl. The XFL has agreed to a five-year TV rights deal with ESPN and Disney.

The Great One recently showed up at the XFL Combine and looked as jacked as ever. SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee noted how great the 50-year-old still looks on his podcast:

"How awesome would that be, to be that at 50?" said McAfee. (03:47)

The Rock, alongside a consortium of capital partners, purchased the ill-fated league in August 2020, shortly before its rights went up for auction. Upon its launch next year, the league will feature a 10-week season with no bye weeks.

