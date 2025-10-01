The Rock names his top three favourite WWE opponents

The Rock's WWE career was filled with several major moments and iconic matches against some of the best in the industry. Recently, Dwayne Johnson revealed his top three favorite opponents and why he loved working with them inside the squared circle.

The Rock was a full-time in-ring performer during the Attitude Era before he shifted his focus towards acting and a career in Hollywood. Similar to every new superstar, Dwayne Johnson worked tirelessly on the road under the old regime before his big break.

In a sit-down interview with Sports Illustrated alongside Mark Kerr, the multi-time WWE Champion, Johnson talked about his favorite opponents and stated he loved working against Brock Lesnar, Booker T, and Kurt Angle inside the squared circle, as they were incredible athletes.

"I love wrestling guys who were just insane athletes who had a pedigree and other things. And that was always Kurt Angle... You know, Brock Lesnar was the same. Yeah, just an incredible pedigree athlete. You could go anywhere in the ring with him. You know who else was an amazing athlete? It was Booker T, who I love wrestling. Amazing athlete," The Rock said.

Is The Rock returning to WWE for Survivor Series 2025?

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE with an offer for Cody Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare refused it and paid the price when The Final Boss, John Cena, and Travis Scott attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson disappeared from the weekly product and didn't address his absence. Later, he began promoting for The Smashing Machine and was seen in a new avatar following his drastic weight loss journey as he prepares for his next roles.

Recently, speculations began to appear online that The Final Boss would return to the Stamford-based promotion for Survivor Series: WarGames. According to PWInsider, the multi-time WWE World Champion isn't looking to return to the promotion for another run.

Given The Rock's commitments outside wrestling, it would be difficult for The Final Boss to return in November and December for a final run. It'll be interesting to see when he shows up in the promotion.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Sports Illustrated and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

