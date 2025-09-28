  • home icon
  REPORT: Top Bloodline member out of WWE Survivor Series this year

REPORT: Top Bloodline member out of WWE Survivor Series this year

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Sep 28, 2025 07:04 GMT
The Bloodline (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Bloodline (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A real-life Bloodline member is not expected to return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames this November. The Rock's status has now been revealed amid ongoing rumors.

The Final Boss hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since Elimination Chamber this year. He recently made headlines for his new slimmed-down look at the Venice Film Festival.

His lean physique became a subject of much discussion among fans, sparking speculation about his wrestling future.

The Rock is a busy man and has a packed Hollywood schedule ahead of him, including a lead role in a Hawaii-set crime drama by Martin Scorsese.

Given his Hollywood commitments, PWInsider recently noted that The Brahma Bull isn't looking to return to WWE anytime soon.

However, a fan-driven rumor about The Rock potentially coming back for Survivor Series: WarGames has been circulating on social media.

Ringside News put these speculations to bed, confirming that there is no internal talk of the Attitude Era star appearing at the upcoming premium live event in November.

WWE icon The Rock finally breaks silence on his body transformation

Speaking to SPORTbible, The Rock revealed that he gained 30 pounds for his role as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in the upcoming film, The Smashing Machine.

The 53-year-old wrestler-turned-actor said his future role demands a relatively lean physique, which is why he is now trimming down.

"I gained 30 pounds to play Mark Kerr and then came back down after that to my normal weight of around 250 or so. Now I'm in the process of slimming down, where I play a 70-something-year-old. So the slimming down is happening. And we have time to do it, which is really nice."
The Rock may not be a part of WWE creative plans for the foreseeable future, but Saudi Arabia is reportedly pushing for him to wrestle at WrestleMania 43.

Does The Final Boss have one more match left in him? Only time will tell.

Sidharth Sachdeva

Edited by Sidharth Sachdeva
